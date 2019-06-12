Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill terrorist in gunfight in Sopore

The exchange of fire began during a search operation launched by security forces Tuesday evening after they received information that terrorists were present there, the official said.

Srinagar Published on: June 12, 2019 6:52 IST
Security forces kill terrorist in gunfight in Sopore 

A terrorist has been killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said Wednesday.

He said the cordon was strengthened to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

"In the ensuing gunfight, an unidentified terrorist was killed. The body has been recovered while his identity and group affiliation is being ascertained," he added. 

