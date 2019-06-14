Here's why members of Resident Doctors' Association of AIIMS wear 'helmets' while doing their duties

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Image

In Delhi, members of Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) continue to work wearing helmets, as a mark of protest against "worsening of violence against medical doctors in West Bengal."

Meanwhile, commenting on the nationwide strike by doctors over violence against them in West Bengal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government is committed towards their safety.

“I'd like to assure all doctors that Govt is committed towards their safety. I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties,” ANI quoted Harsh Vardhan as saying, on Friday.

In many states, doctors held protest on Friday. In West Bengal, they are demanding adequate security in government hospitals. They defied a deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM alleged that opposition BJP and CPI(M) were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy". She also alleged that the saffron party is trying to give communal colour to the issue.

