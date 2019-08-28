From 75 new medical colleges in next 3 years to 100 pc FDI in coal mining: Highlights from Cabinet briefing

Image Source : PTI Cabinet clears Rs 6,268-cr sugar export subsidy

The Central government Wednesday announced a Rs 6,268 crore subsidy for export of 6 million tonnes of sugar during the 2019-20 marketing year starting October in order to liquidate surplus domestic stock and help mills in clearing huge sugarcane arrears to farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said "We have taken an important decision in the interest of sugarcane farmers. The cabinet has approved export subsidy for 6 million tonnes for 2019-20."

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A lump sum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per tonne will be given to sugar mills in the 2019-20 marketing year (October-September), costing the exchequer Rs 6,268 crore as a subsidy, he said.

This will benefit millions of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka as well as other states, he added.

The government is providing subsidy for export of 5 million tonnes of sugar for the current 2018-19 marketing year.

Here are the highlights from the announcements:

06:59 pm: Cabinet allows online retailing under single-brand retail; relaxes the rule of mandatory brick-and-mortar store: Goyal

06:58 pm: Cabinet relaxes FDI rules for single-brand retail; expands the definition of 30 pc domestic sourcing, says Piyush Goyal

06:57 pm: The Union Cabinet approves 26% foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media with government approval, says Piyush Goyal

06:54 pm: The Union Cabinet allows 100% FDI in coal mining and associated infrastructure, says Piyush Goyal

06:53 pm: Cabinet has allowed 100% FDI in Contract Manufacturing through the automatic route, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

06:50 pm: Cabinet has approved Establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI); PM Modi to launch CDRI during UN Climate Summit in New York on 23rd September 2019, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

06:49 pm: The Union Cabinet has approved Sugar export policy for the evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20; nearly 60 lakh tonnes sugar to be exported in this financial year, says Javadekar

06:47 pm: The Cabinet has approved 75 new medical colleges, to be established by 2021-22. This is a move to add 15,700 MBBS seats in the country, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

