India's coronavirus recovery rate tops 70%; overall case tally rises to 2.3 million

India's recovery rate has crossed the 70 per cent mark despite over 60,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 60,963 new COVID-19 cases that have come to light in the last 24 hours while the death toll has risen by 834. This has taken India's overall case tally to 23,29,639 cases. Out of these, 16,39,600 people have recovered after contracting the virus while 6,43,948 people still find themselves positive.
India's coronavirus death toll has notched up to 46,000.
Meanwhile, the work on the vaccine has been going on full throttle. Yesterday, Russia became the first country to launch a fully effective COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin, himself endorsed the vaccine and said that his daughter had already been vaccinated.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|994
|98
|749
|40
|21
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|87597
|176
|154749
|9113
|2203
|87
|Arunachal Pradesh
|690
|54
|1634
|42
|3
|Assam
|19178
|1178
|45073
|1487
|155
|4
|Bihar
|29291
|1226
|56709
|2621
|413
|16
|Chandigarh
|629
|63
|1015
|11
|26
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|3586
|250
|9239
|226
|104
|5
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|442
|2
|1209
|42
|2
|Delhi
|10868
|522
|132384
|727
|4139
|8
|Goa
|2878
|137
|6480
|272
|86
|6
|Gujarat
|14024
|31
|56444
|1140
|2695
|23
|Haryana
|6645
|197
|36082
|590
|500
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|1206
|35
|2273
|68
|18
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7462
|52
|17979
|604
|490
|12
|Jharkhand
|8658
|153
|10375
|651
|192
|4
|Karnataka
|79614
|302
|105599
|6473
|3398
|86
|Kerala
|12770
|14
|24042
|1426
|120
|5
|Ladakh
|506
|35
|1255
|18
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9105
|97
|30596
|922
|1033
|18
|Maharashtra
|148860
|818
|368435
|10014
|18306
|256
|Manipur
|1801
|81
|2128
|6
|12
|1
|Meghalaya
|621
|11
|509
|11
|6
|Mizoram
|325
|25
|323
|0
|Nagaland
|2032
|2
|991
|18
|8
|Odisha
|13694
|454
|34806
|1785
|296
|10
|Puducherry
|2277
|97
|3532
|177
|91
|2
|Punjab
|8463
|87
|16790
|1055
|636
|32
|Rajasthan
|13677
|133
|40399
|1339
|811
|11
|Sikkim
|378
|21
|534
|24
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|52810
|289
|250680
|6005
|5159
|118
|Telengana
|22596
|32
|61294
|1920
|654
|9
|Tripura
|1601
|72
|4838
|182
|43
|Uttarakhand
|3826
|240
|6470
|169
|136
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|48998
|1120
|80589
|3865
|2176
|56
|West Bengal
|25846
|185
|73395
|3067
|2149
|49
|Total#
|643948
|4019
|1639599
|56110
|46091
|834