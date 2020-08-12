Wednesday, August 12, 2020
     
India's coronavirus recovery rate tops 70%; overall case tally rises to 2.3 million

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2020 9:55 IST
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest
Image Source : AP

Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

India's recovery rate has crossed the 70 per cent mark despite over 60,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 60,963 new COVID-19 cases that have come to light in the last 24 hours while the death toll has risen by 834. This has taken India's overall case tally to 23,29,639 cases. Out of these, 16,39,600 people have recovered after contracting the virus while 6,43,948 people still find themselves positive. 

India's coronavirus death toll has notched up to 46,000. 

Meanwhile, the work on the vaccine has been going on full throttle. Yesterday, Russia became the first country to launch a fully effective COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin, himself endorsed the vaccine and said that his daughter had already been vaccinated. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 994 98  749 40  21
Andhra Pradesh 87597 176  154749 9113  2203 87 
Arunachal Pradesh 690 54  1634 42  3  
Assam 19178 1178  45073 1487  155
Bihar 29291 1226  56709 2621  413 16 
Chandigarh 629 63  1015 11  26
Chhattisgarh 3586 250  9239 226  104
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 442 1209 42  2  
Delhi 10868 522  132384 727  4139
Goa 2878 137  6480 272  86
Gujarat 14024 31  56444 1140  2695 23 
Haryana 6645 197  36082 590  500 11 
Himachal Pradesh 1206 35  2273 68  18
Jammu and Kashmir 7462 52  17979 604  490 12 
Jharkhand 8658 153  10375 651  192
Karnataka 79614 302  105599 6473  3398 86 
Kerala 12770 14  24042 1426  120
Ladakh 506 35  1255 18  9  
Madhya Pradesh 9105 97  30596 922  1033 18 
Maharashtra 148860 818  368435 10014  18306 256 
Manipur 1801 81  2128 12
Meghalaya 621 11  509 11  6  
Mizoram 325 25  323   0  
Nagaland 2032 991 18  8  
Odisha 13694 454  34806 1785  296 10 
Puducherry 2277 97  3532 177  91
Punjab 8463 87  16790 1055  636 32 
Rajasthan 13677 133  40399 1339  811 11 
Sikkim 378 21  534 24  1  
Tamil Nadu 52810 289  250680 6005  5159 118 
Telengana 22596 32  61294 1920  654
Tripura 1601 72  4838 182  43  
Uttarakhand 3826 240  6470 169  136
Uttar Pradesh 48998 1120  80589 3865  2176 56 
West Bengal 25846 185  73395 3067  2149 49 
Total# 643948 4019  1639599 56110  46091 834 

