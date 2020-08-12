India's coronavirus recovery rate tops 70%; overall case tally rises to 2.3 million

Image Source : AP Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

India's recovery rate has crossed the 70 per cent mark despite over 60,000 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 60,963 new COVID-19 cases that have come to light in the last 24 hours while the death toll has risen by 834. This has taken India's overall case tally to 23,29,639 cases. Out of these, 16,39,600 people have recovered after contracting the virus while 6,43,948 people still find themselves positive.

India's coronavirus death toll has notched up to 46,000.

Meanwhile, the work on the vaccine has been going on full throttle. Yesterday, Russia became the first country to launch a fully effective COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin, himself endorsed the vaccine and said that his daughter had already been vaccinated.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 994 98 749 40 21 1 Andhra Pradesh 87597 176 154749 9113 2203 87 Arunachal Pradesh 690 54 1634 42 3 Assam 19178 1178 45073 1487 155 4 Bihar 29291 1226 56709 2621 413 16 Chandigarh 629 63 1015 11 26 1 Chhattisgarh 3586 250 9239 226 104 5 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 442 2 1209 42 2 Delhi 10868 522 132384 727 4139 8 Goa 2878 137 6480 272 86 6 Gujarat 14024 31 56444 1140 2695 23 Haryana 6645 197 36082 590 500 11 Himachal Pradesh 1206 35 2273 68 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 7462 52 17979 604 490 12 Jharkhand 8658 153 10375 651 192 4 Karnataka 79614 302 105599 6473 3398 86 Kerala 12770 14 24042 1426 120 5 Ladakh 506 35 1255 18 9 Madhya Pradesh 9105 97 30596 922 1033 18 Maharashtra 148860 818 368435 10014 18306 256 Manipur 1801 81 2128 6 12 1 Meghalaya 621 11 509 11 6 Mizoram 325 25 323 0 Nagaland 2032 2 991 18 8 Odisha 13694 454 34806 1785 296 10 Puducherry 2277 97 3532 177 91 2 Punjab 8463 87 16790 1055 636 32 Rajasthan 13677 133 40399 1339 811 11 Sikkim 378 21 534 24 1 Tamil Nadu 52810 289 250680 6005 5159 118 Telengana 22596 32 61294 1920 654 9 Tripura 1601 72 4838 182 43 Uttarakhand 3826 240 6470 169 136 2 Uttar Pradesh 48998 1120 80589 3865 2176 56 West Bengal 25846 185 73395 3067 2149 49 Total# 643948 4019 1639599 56110 46091 834

