Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil, known to be close to Sharad Pawar, gets ED notice

Image Source : PTI ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil on Friday in IL&FS scam

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). Patil has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday at 11 am. Patil is considered to be a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Earlier, in the money laundering investigation related to IL&FS, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray was also questioned by the ED in loans given to Kohinoor construction.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL.