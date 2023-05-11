Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil, known to be close to Sharad Pawar, gets ED notice

Jayant Patil is considered to be a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal | Mumbai
Updated on: May 11, 2023 9:35 IST
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). Patil has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday at 11 am.  Patil is considered to be a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Earlier, in the money laundering investigation related to IL&FS, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray was also questioned by the ED in loans given to Kohinoor construction.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL. 

