Ujjan minor rape: 'He should have been encountered,' says accused autodriver's father | VIDEO

The Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping and brutalizing a girl, aged about 12, who had been found wandering on the city streets in injured condition three days ago. Accused Bharat Soni, detained during the probe, tried to escape when the police took him to the crime spot to recreate the crime scene and collect evidence like torn clothes.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the father of the accused said that he was ashamed of his son's crime and that for his family Bharat is already dead. He also questioned the police action of detaining him. "Why did the police detain him? They should have directly done an encounter and killed him." Soni, the only accused in the case, is a resident of Nanakheda area of the city. Police had detained him on the basis of CCTV footage earlier and claimed to have found blood stains on the passenger seat of his auto rickshaw.

"I have already lost a son. And me now Bharat is also dead. In order to pay the loan, we had asked him to drive an auto. And now, we are unable to show our face to anyone," the father said.

Girl stable

The condition of the girl, admitted to an Indore hospital, is said to be improving slowly. She was operated upon by a team of specialist doctors at the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women's Hospital in Indore. A missing girl report had been filed at Jaitwara police station in Satna on September 25. The missing person report about a girl, aged around 13 years and wearing a school uniform, was filed at Jaitwara police station. This girl was a little cognitively challenged as per the report filed by her family members, he said.