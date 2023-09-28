'Have suppressed screams of daughters amid election speeches': Rahul slams PM, Shivraj after Ujjain rape case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference

Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Madhya Pradhesh government after a 12-year-old girl was raped in Ujjain saying that PM Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "have suppressed the screams of the daughters" amid campaigning for elections.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "...the horrific crime committed against a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh is an attack to the heart of Mother India. The state has the highest number of crimes against women and rape against minor girls."

"The culprits are those criminals who committed these crimes. Besides, there is also the BJP government of the state, which is incapable of protecting the daughters. There is no justice, no law and order and no rights. Today, the entire country is ashamed of the condition of the daughters of Madhya Pradesh. But the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country have no shame at all - they have suppressed the screams of their daughters amidst election speeches, hollow promises and false slogans," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul's remarks have come after a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was brutally raped in Ujjain. The girl was found bleeding on a street as she faced peoples' apathy. The girl was operated by a team of specialist doctors whose condition is said to be critical but stable.

"The girl appears to be from some area outside Ujjain. Since she is not able to respond properly (to the incident), therefore, efforts are being made to talk to her with the help of experts and counsellors,” an official said, adding that the police have detained a suspect.

Speaking on the matter, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the crime.

ALSO READ | Ujjain horror: Autorickshaw driver in custody, five people questioned in connection with rape case