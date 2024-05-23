Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kurma Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Kurma Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Vishnu's second avatar, Kurma, the tortoise. This day is observed with great reverence and devotion by devotees across India. In 2024, Kurma Jayanti falls on the Purnima of the month of Vaisakha. Here is all you need to know about Kurma Jayanti 2024, including its date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals, and more.

Kurma Jayanti 2024: Date and timings

Kurma Jayanti 2024 Date: May 23, 2024

Purnima tithi begins: 06:47 PM on May 22, 2024

Purnima tithi ends: 7:22 PM on May 23, 2024

Kurma Jayanti 2024 Puja Muhurat - 05:17 PM to 08:13 PM on May 23, 2024

Kurma Jayanti 2024: History and significance

Kurma Jayanti holds great importance in Hindu mythology and religious practice. The Kurma avatar is associated with the legendary churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras). According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu took the form of a giant tortoise to support Mount Mandara, which was used as a churning rod during this cosmic event. This avatar symbolizes stability, support, and perseverance.

The churning of the ocean resulted in the emergence of several divine objects and beings, including the nectar of immortality (Amrit), which the Devas consumed to gain strength and victory over the Asuras. Thus, Kurma Jayanti not only honours Lord Vishnu but also signifies the victory of good over evil and the importance of patience and determination.

Kurma Jayanti 2024: Rituals

Kurma Jayanti is observed with various rituals and celebrations that reflect the deep devotion of the followers. Here are the key practices: