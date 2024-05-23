Kurma Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Kurma Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Vishnu's second avatar, Kurma, the tortoise. This day is observed with great reverence and devotion by devotees across India. In 2024, Kurma Jayanti falls on the Purnima of the month of Vaisakha. Here is all you need to know about Kurma Jayanti 2024, including its date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals, and more.
Kurma Jayanti 2024: Date and timings
Kurma Jayanti 2024 Date: May 23, 2024
Purnima tithi begins: 06:47 PM on May 22, 2024
Purnima tithi ends: 7:22 PM on May 23, 2024
Kurma Jayanti 2024 Puja Muhurat - 05:17 PM to 08:13 PM on May 23, 2024
Kurma Jayanti 2024: History and significance
Kurma Jayanti holds great importance in Hindu mythology and religious practice. The Kurma avatar is associated with the legendary churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras). According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu took the form of a giant tortoise to support Mount Mandara, which was used as a churning rod during this cosmic event. This avatar symbolizes stability, support, and perseverance.
The churning of the ocean resulted in the emergence of several divine objects and beings, including the nectar of immortality (Amrit), which the Devas consumed to gain strength and victory over the Asuras. Thus, Kurma Jayanti not only honours Lord Vishnu but also signifies the victory of good over evil and the importance of patience and determination.
Kurma Jayanti 2024: Rituals
Kurma Jayanti is observed with various rituals and celebrations that reflect the deep devotion of the followers. Here are the key practices:
- Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast on Kurma Jayanti, abstaining from food and sometimes even water, to purify their body and mind. Some may choose to consume only fruits and milk.
- Puja and Offerings: Special puja ceremonies are conducted at homes and temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees offer fruits, flowers, incense, and lamps to the deity. Reciting Vishnu Sahasranamam (the thousand names of Vishnu) and other sacred texts is a common practice.
- Bathing in Holy Rivers: Taking a dip in holy rivers or other sacred water bodies is considered highly auspicious on Kurma Jayanti. It is believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul.
- Charity and Donation: Engaging in charitable acts and donating to the needy are important aspects of Kurma Jayanti. This includes offering food, clothes, and money to the underprivileged, reinforcing the values of compassion and generosity.
- Visiting Vishnu Temples: Devotees visit Vishnu temples, participate in special prayers, and seek blessings. Temples are often decorated with lights and flowers, and priests perform elaborate rituals to honour the deity.