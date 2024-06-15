AUS vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 Match 35

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricket players celebrating against Namibia during the T20 World Cup match in Antigua on June 11, 2024

AUS vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Australia and Scotland will target to keep their unbeaten run when they clash in the 35th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Gros Islet on Sunday, June 16. Australia have already confirmed their place in the Super 8 round while Scotland are just a point away from reaching the second round of the tournament.

Australia continued their dominance with a thumping nine-wicket win over Namibia in their last match. The bowlers did an impressive job of bowling out the opponent to 72 and then openers Travis Head and David Warner helped Australia chase down the target inside six overs.

On the other hand, Scotland remain the favourites for securing the Super 8 berth with two wins in three matches. A win or a potential washout will confirm their place as England keep a close eye on this fixture at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group B, Match 35

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Date & Time: Sunday, June 16 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 15)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

AUS vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: David Warner, Richie Berrington, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head (C), Brandon McMullen

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Michael Leask

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs SCO Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The in-form Australian opener has been in the form of his life in the white-ball cricket lately. After a memorable IPL 2024 campaign, Head continued to display his big-hitting skills in the T20 World Cup 2024. Head has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 177.77 and will be the best captaincy pick for the upcoming match.

David Warner: The veteran batter is probably playing in his last T20 World Cup and is enjoying a good run so far. Warner is leading the scoring chart for Australia in this World Cup with 115 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 150.

AUS vs SCO predicted playing XIs:

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Scotland playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal.