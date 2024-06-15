8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israel’s forces in months

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel (Image used for representational purposes)

Israel-Hamas war: Israel’s military on Saturday (June 15) said that eight soldiers were killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on the Israeli forces in months. Only one of the slain troops was identified by the army. The last time when 21 Israeli troops were killed in a single attack by Palestinian militants in Gaza was in January this year. Months of cease-fire negotiations have failed to find common ground between Israeli and Hamas.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hamas proposed changes to a US-backed plan, some of which were “workable” and some not.

The Israeli bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza have resulted in a reported death toll of more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials. However, they have not provided a breakdown of how many among the casualties were civilians and how many were fighters.

Israel-Hamas war

The conflict has forced approximately 80 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million population to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid delivery has been severely hampered by Israeli restrictions and ongoing hostilities, exacerbating widespread hunger among the affected population.

Israel launched its campaign following an attack by Hamas and other militants on October 7, during which approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and around 250 were taken hostage.

Over 100 hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. It is believed that Hamas is currently holding around 80 hostages and the remains of another 40.

(With AP inputs)