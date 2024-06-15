Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Eid ul Adha 2024: Tips for a balanced and healthy Bakrid feast

Eid ul Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a significant Islamic festival that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and most notably, feasting. With the festivities often centred around rich and abundant meals, it’s important to balance indulgence with healthy eating habits. Here are some tips to help you enjoy a balanced and healthy Bakrid feast in 2024.

Plan your menu thoughtfully:

Begin by planning a menu that includes a variety of dishes, ensuring a mix of proteins, vegetables, and whole grains. Instead of focusing solely on meat, which is traditionally central to the Eid feast, incorporate an array of side dishes that provide essential nutrients and balance.

Choose lean cuts of meat:

When selecting meat for your dishes, opt for lean cuts. Trim off excess fat and consider grilling, baking, or steaming instead of frying to reduce unhealthy fat content. Lean cuts not only provide essential proteins but also help in maintaining heart health.

Incorporate plenty of vegetables:

Enhance your meals with an assortment of vegetables. Vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which aid in digestion and overall health. Prepare vegetable-based appetizers, salads, and side dishes to complement the meat-centric main courses.

Portion control:

With an array of delicious dishes on the table, it's easy to overeat. Practice portion control by serving smaller portions and savouring each bite. Use smaller plates to help regulate portion sizes and avoid the temptation to pile on food.

Stay hydrated:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated aids digestion and can help prevent overeating. Limit sugary drinks and opt for water, herbal teas, or freshly squeezed juices.

Limit sugary and fatty desserts:

Desserts are a staple of Eid celebrations, but they can also be laden with sugar and unhealthy fats. Opt for desserts made with natural sweeteners like dates or honey and incorporate fruits into your dessert menu. Consider yogurt-based desserts which can be both delicious and nutritious.

Include whole grains:

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat provide essential nutrients and fibre. They can be a healthier base for your dishes compared to refined grains. Incorporate them into your meals to add texture and nutritional value.

Mindful eating:

Practice mindful eating by taking the time to enjoy your food. Eating slowly can help you recognize when you are full, preventing overeating. It also allows you to fully appreciate the flavours and effort that went into preparing the meal.

Incorporate physical activity:

Balance the indulgence of Eid ul Adha with physical activity. Engage in a family walk after meals, play a sport, or simply enjoy some active time together. Physical activity can aid digestion and help manage the extra calories consumed during the feast.

