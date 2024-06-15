When is Father’s Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Father’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance & more

Father’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating and honouring fathers and father figures for their role in our lives. In 2024, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16. This day is an opportunity to express gratitude, love, and appreciation for the men who have been instrumental in our upbringing and development. Let's delve into the history, significance, and ways to celebrate this important day.

Father’s Day 2024: Date

In 2024, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16th. This is because Father's Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many countries, including the United States and India.

Father’s Day 2024: History

The concept of Father’s Day dates back to the early 20th century. The idea was first proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, in 1909. Inspired by the newly established Mother’s Day, Dodd wanted to create a day to honour fathers, particularly her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran and a single parent who raised six children.

The first Father’s Day celebration took place in Spokane on June 19, 1910. Despite initial resistance and scepticism, the idea gradually gained popularity across the United States. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge acknowledged the significance of Father’s Day, urging states to observe it, but it wasn't until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon signed it into law as a permanent national holiday.

Father’s Day 2024: Significance

Father’s Day is significant for several reasons. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role fathers play in the family and society. Fathers often provide emotional and financial support, serve as role models, and contribute to the overall well-being of their children. This day emphasizes the importance of paternal bonds and the impact fathers have on their children’s lives.

Additionally, Father’s Day is a time to reflect on the broader concept of fatherhood, acknowledging not just biological fathers but also stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, and other male figures who offer guidance and support. It celebrates the diverse ways in which men contribute to the growth and nurturing of younger generations.

How to celebrate Father's Day:

There are many ways to celebrate Father's Day. Here are a few ideas:

Spend quality time with your dad. This could involve anything from going for a walk or hike to playing a game or watching a movie together.

Make your dad a homemade card or gift.

Cook your dad his favourite meal.

Give your dad a gift that shows you care. This could be something he's been wanting, or something sentimental.

Most importantly, tell your dad how much you appreciate him.

