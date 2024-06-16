G7 Summit: This is what Canada's Justin Trudeau told PM Modi when duo met in Italy

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit in Italy.

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau met for the first time at the G7 Summit in Italy following the latter's explosive allegations against India. Ever since the duo met on Friday, a buzz has been created about the exchange of words between the two leaders. According to CBC News, Trudeau congratulated PM Modi on his re-election and the leaders had a brief discussion on the bilateral relationship. "Of course, there are important issues between our two countries right now. You can appreciate that we won't be making any further statements at this time," Trudeau told his Indian counterpart.

Prime Minister Modi conducted bilateral meetings with leaders from several countries, including Italy, France, and Japan. However, his interaction with the Canadian Prime Minister was limited to a courtesy meeting.

Trudeau refrains from sharing details

Later on Saturday, Trudeau, during a press conference in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy, said he would not delve into the details of the conversation he had with PM Modi, citing the sensitivity of the case. Although he did not specifically mention about which case he was referring to. "I'm not going to get into the details of this important, sensitive issue that we need to follow up, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to deal with some very important issues," CBS News quoted Trudeau as saying during the morning presser.

It is worth mentioning this was the first time when both leaders faced each other Trudeau levelled allegations against India in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year. Trudeau's allegations came barely a few days after he left New Delhi following the G20 meeting. India, on multiple occasions, dubbed the allegations "baseless" and "absurd". Earlier last month, Canadian Police arrested four Indian nationals for their alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

Trudeau's bizarre congratulatory post for PM Mod

Amid the chaotic situation, the relations between the two nations nosedived to a historic low, where India asked Ottawa to minimise their staff strength from the New Delhi Embassy and had briefly halted the visa operations. Earlier this month, when PM Modi won the third term, Trudeau sent a congratulatory message to the Indian Prime Minister but with bizarre advice on human rights. The suggestion had in fact backfired Trudeau on social media where his own countrymen asked him to maintain the law and order situation of Canada and then school New Delhi.

When the duo met in Italy on June 14 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi shared a photograph with Trudeau on social media and captioned it with a one-liner. "Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit," read the social media post of PM Modi. On the other hand, Trudeau did not post anything about meeting with Modi on social media platforms.

