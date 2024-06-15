Anees Bazmee reacts to clash of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anees Bazmee is the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rohit Shetty's much-awaited flick Singham Again was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2024. But, the makers postponed its release date to Diwali to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's pan-India film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Since Singham Again is now releasing on Diwali this year, it is slated to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee has finally reacted to this box office clash and said that clashes are always bad for business.

Speaking to HT City, the director said, ''Abhi aapse news aayi hai. Clashes are never a good idea. We had announced our release date for BB3 a year in advance. I don't know kya karein abhi.''

Talking about the impact on business, he added, ''All films get affected when there is a clash, nuksaan toh hota hai. Aur baat product mein confidence ki nahi hai. Duniya ka har director, actor, writer hamesha apni film ke baare mein confidently baat karta hai.''

On being asked whether he will consider of shifting the release date, he further added, ''Aisa abhi nahi socha hai since we had decided the release in advance. Ajay (Devgn) is a good friend and such date clashes are inevitable. Yeh hamare haath mein nahi hota.''

About Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In the film, Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the lead antagonist. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. It will be the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the third in the Singham series.

On the other hand, Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. The previous installment in the franchise also featured Kartik in the lead role, replacing Akshay Kumar from the OG film.

