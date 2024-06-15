Kangana Ranaut gives a shoutout to PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni's viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut recently won Mandi Lok Sabha seat recently.

A video of PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is all over social media since morning. Several official pages of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) along with several social media influencers have reshared the video of these two leaders, making it one of the most viral video of the day. PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni are often reffered to as 'Melodi' on social media. Initially, the video was shared by Meloni on her official Instagram account with the caption, ''Hi friends, from #Melodi.'' Now, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has also reacted to the video and reshared it on her Instagram account.

See the viral video:

Resharing the video, Kangana wrote, ''One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise. No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni.''

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the video was shared by Giorgia Meloni on social media, huge block of netizens started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Such an unexpected and wholesome reel. Nazar naa lage dono ko.'' ''Sab log esi ka wait kar rahe thy esi video ka,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Dil garden garden ho riya hai...bhot maja aariya hai yahan toh.''

PM Modi's visit to Italy

PM Narendra Modi was recently in Italy for the G7 Summit. Meanwhile, Modi and Meloni on the sideline of the G7 Summit reviewed the progress of the bilateral strategic partnership and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The G7 Summit, to be formally concluded on Saturday, was hosted under the presidency of Italy and attended by the Group of Seven Industrialised nations - the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Germany and France, and the European Union.

