Mandira Bedi opens up about losing husband Raj Kaushal, says 'still can't listen to Kishore Kumar's music'

Bollywood actress and TV anchor Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal in 2021, has finally opened up about losing him and shared how difficult was the phase for her to cope with. It seems like she has finally processed her husband's death to a degree and now is finally comfortable to speak about the phase publicly. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Mandira said that the first year after Raj's death was the most difficult one.

''The only way out is through. Of course, my children and I think of him every day. It’s not like we’ve forgotten him. The first year was very, very, very, very hard. The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier,'' she said.

Talking about how she dealt with the 'tough' phase by keeping herself immersed in work. ''There are moments when we remember him because of a song. I’ve done the therapy I’ve needed to, there are times I still do it. As human beings, we are always a work in progress… What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down… I started working two months after it happened… I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children,'' she added.

During the chat, she also talked about the moments and things she still finds difficult and said, ''It’s been six years that I’ve had his car. And I have to sell it now. I’d been holding onto it for emotional reasons, and now I’m going to shed a tear when it goes. So, it’s a work in progress. I’ve dealt with the bulk of it, but for the rest of my life, I’ll always grieve him. One thing I still can’t do, is that I can’t listen to Kishore Kumar music.''

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal was a filmmaker, who died of a heart attack aged 50. He is known for helming projects like Shaadi Ke Laddoo and several television advertisements.

