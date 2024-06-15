Vijay Sethupathi recalls life before entering film industry, says 'only goal was to come out of poverty'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is no longer a South star as the actor has recently delivered some of his best performances in Hindi and pan-India films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas. Despite being such a celebrated star, he is often applauded and praised for his simplicity during public events. In a recent interview, he talked about his life before venturing into films and looked back at the more innocent times of his life.

In a recent interview with Chai Bisket Shorts, he was asked whether he misses his life before working in films, he said, ''I miss myself. There was a guy who was very innocent and didn’t have any dreams. He had no clue about what he was going to do in his life. When he was studying the first year in college, he didn’t know what was the syllabus of the second year. My friends used to be like, ‘This is second year’s syllabus’, and I used to be like, ‘I don’t know’. I wasn’t good at sports or studies. I didn’t even have girlfriends as I was too shy and never spoke to them. But, he wanted to become big in life and do something bigger. However, he didn’t have any clue about how to do it. His only goal was to come out of poverty. That fellow was innocent. I miss myself.''

This is not the first time Vijay talked about his life before stardom. In earlier interviews, he had mentioned that he had worked as a cashier, salesman and phone booth operator while studying in college. Later, he moved to Dubai and worked as an accountant, but he was unsatisfied with what he was doing so he returned to India.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Merry Christmas. The film garnered mostly positive reviews from film critics but couldn't manage to turn it into good box office numbers. He has several big projects in his kitty including a film with Atlee Kumar and Kishor Pandurang Belekar's directorial Gandhi Talks.

