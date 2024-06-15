Honey Singh extends warm wishes to 'best friend' Sonakshi Sinha for her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly marry Zaheer Iqbal this month.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently in the news for her rumoured wedding with partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. But, there has been no official confirmation made by either of the two. Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Friday evening took to his Instagram handle and shared a post under the Stories section sending his best wishes to his 'best friend' Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured partner Zaheer Iqbal for their wedding.

''Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them,'' Honey Singh wrote in his Insta Stories.

Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, who have worked together for the music video 'Desi Kalakaar' reunited after nine years for another song titled 'Kalaastar'. Kalaastar' is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song.

Deets about Sonakshi's rumoured wedding

As per a source close to Sonakshi, she is expected to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek. However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight lipped about their relationship ever since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news.Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

