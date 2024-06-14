'Feel like giving up': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note on his 4th death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.

On the 4th death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor's sister Shweta Singh has penned an emotional note seeking justice for the untimely death of her brother. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video and with a long text seeking justice for her brother's death in 2020. ''Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth. I’m losing my patience and feel like giving up.''

''But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don’t we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can’t it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened? PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading—help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve,'' she added.

See the video:

Not only just this post, she shared another post on the platform and asked if SSR deserved this injustice and wrote, ''Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve—was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It’s been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?''

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 at his Bandra residence which sparked a lot of controversies. Later, the CBI was also brought to investigate the case. The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. It was released directly on OTT.

