Ganga Dussehra 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, rituals and more

India, a land intertwined with spirituality and ancient traditions, celebrates numerous festivals that hold deep cultural and religious significance. One such auspicious occasion is Ganga Dussehra, a festival dedicated to the sacred River Ganga. This year, Ganga Dussehra will be observed on June 16, 2024, marking a day of reverence and rituals along the banks of the holy river.

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Date and timings

Ganga Dussehra falls on the 10th day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, typically in late May or June according to the Gregorian calendar.

Ganga Dussehra 2024 Date: June 16, 2024

Dashami Tithi Begins - 02:32 AM on June 16, 2024

Dashami Tithi Ends - 04:43 AM on June 17, 2024

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 08:14 AM on June 15, 2024

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 11:13 AM on June 16, 2024

Vyatipata Yoga Begins - 07:08 PM on June 14, 2024

Vyatipata Yoga Ends - 08:11 PM on June 15, 2024

Ganga Dussehra 2024: History

The festival commemorates the descent of the sacred River Ganga to Earth. According to Hindu mythology, Ganga descended from the heavens to cleanse the sins of King Bhagiratha's ancestors. Her descent to Earth was orchestrated by Lord Shiva, who caught her in his hair to prevent the force of her fall from devastating the Earth. Thus, the river is revered as a purifier of sins and bestower of salvation (moksha).

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Significance

Ganga Dussehra holds profound religious and cultural importance, emphasising the cleansing and purifying abilities of the sacred River Ganga. Devotees congregate along its banks to seek blessings, participate in rituals, and partake in ceremonial baths. Hindus consider this occasion highly auspicious, viewing immersion in the Ganga as a means to absolve sins and achieve spiritual liberation. The festival underscores Ganga's pivotal role in the lives of millions, symbolising not only a vital source of sustenance but also a spiritual conduit towards purification and ultimate salvation.

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Rituals