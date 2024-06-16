David Wiese, globetrotting franchise T20 legend, calls time on international career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Wiese shakes hands with Jos Buttler.

Globetrotting T20 franchise legend David Wiese called time on his international career as Namibia lost to England by 41 runs (DLS method) in the 34th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Wiese, 39, batted like he is known for in his final T20I outing and smashed a quickfire cameo of 27 off just 12 balls, including two fours and as many sixes. The right-handed batter paced his innings at a spectacular strike rate of 225.00 and holed out at long-on while trying to smack Jofra Archer out of the park.

The star allrounder also made a useful contribution with the ball in hand. He picked up the big wicket of England's opener Phil Salt and gave away just six runs at an economy rate of 3.00 in his two-over spell.

David Wiese walks back to the dressing room amid a huge round of applause

Wiese's retirement brings curtains on more than a decade-long career. He made his T20I and ODI debut for South Africa. His T20I debut came against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 2013, whereas his ODI debut came against New Zealand in Centurion on August 19, 2015.

The veteran switched allegiance in the latter half of his playing career and decided to represent Namibia. He played nine ODIs for Namibia, scored 228 runs, including a half-century and also bagged six wickets.

Wiese played 34 T20Is for Namibia and snared 35 scalps at an impressive economy rate of 6.95 runs per over. He also amassed 528 runs in the shortest format of the game for Namibia at a strike rate of 128.81 and struck three half-centuries.

His T20I debut for Namibia came against UAE on October 5, 2021, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.