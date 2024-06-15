Odisha Cabinet portfolios: CM Mohan Charan Majhi keeps Home | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday (June 15) allocated portfolios to the ministers who were sworn in in the new Bharatiya Janata Party government on June 12. He kept Home, General Administration and Public Grievance, Information and Public Relations and Water Resources ministries with himself.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh was assigned Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Energy ministries. The other Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida got Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, Tourism.

As many as 16 ministers, including the CM, were allocated the portfolio.

The name of ministers and their allocated portfolios S. No. Name of Minister Portfolios 1 Mohan Charan Majhi (Chief Minister) Home, General Administration and Public Grievance, Information and Public Relations, Water Resources, Planning and Convergence 2 Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Deputy CM) Agriculture and Farmers' empowerment, Energy 3 Pravati Parida (Deputy CM) Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, Tourism 4 Suresh Pujari Revenue and Disaster Management 5 Rabi Narayan Naik Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water 6 Nityananda Gond School and Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare 7 Krushna Chandra Patra Food Suppliers and Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology 8 Prithviraj Harichandan Law, Works, Excise 9 Mukesh Mahaling Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, Electronic and Information Technology 10 Bibhuti Bhusan Jena Commernce and Transport, Steel & Mines 11 Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra Housing and Urban Development, Public Enterprises 12 Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia (Minister of State (MoS) with Independent Charge) Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Labour & Employees State Insurance 13 Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna (Minister of State (MoS) with Independent Charge) Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, Odia Language Literature and Culture 14 Pradeep Bal Samanta (Minister of State (MoS) with Independent Charge) Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts 15 Gokula Nanda Mallik (Minister of State (MoS) with Independent Charge) Fisheries and Animal Resources, Development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 16 Sampad Chandra Swain (Minister of State (MoS) with Independent Charge) Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education

Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari took oath as the Odisha Cabinet minister. Pujari won the Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Alaka Mohanty with a margin of 26,789 votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Rabi Narayan Naik also became the Odisha Cabinet minister on Wednesday. Naik won the Kuchinda Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rajendra Kumar Chhatria with a margin of 32,220 votes.

Nityananda Gond and Krushna Chandra Patra also took oath as Cabinet ministers. While Nityananda Gond won the Umerkote Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Nabina Nayak with a margin of 10,373 votes, Krushna Chandra Patra won the Dhenkanal Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sudhir Kumar Samal with a margin of 20,439 votes.

Prithviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena and Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra also took oath as Cabinet ministers. Harichandan won the Chilika Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Raghunath Sahu with a margin of 4,566 votes. Mukesh Mahaling won the Loisingha Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Nihar Ranjan Behera with a margin of 18,190 votes.

Bibhuti Bhusan Jena won the Gopalpur Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bikram Kumar Panda with a margin of 9,062 votes. Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra won the Morada Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Preetinanda Kanungo with a margin of 33,270 votes.

Five MLAs including Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Gokula Nanda Mallik and Sampad Chandra Swain also became Minister of State (MoS) with Independent Charge,

Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia won the Jashipur Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Chakradhar Hembram with a margin of 34,667 votes.

Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna won the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sanjaya Kumar Das with a margin of 8,095 votes.

Pradeep Bal Samanta won the Sukinda Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pritiranjan Gharai with a margin of 9,577 votes.

Gokula Nanda Mallik won the Polasara Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Srikanta Sahu with a margin of 20,946 votes.

Sampad Chandra Swain won the Paradeep Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Geetanjali Routray with a margin of 15,787 votes.