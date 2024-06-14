Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Eid ul Adha 2024: Fun ways to celebrate with family

Eid ul Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar. This holiday commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Marked by special prayers, charitable deeds, and the sacrifice of animals, Eid ul Adha is a time for reflection, gratitude, and joyous family gatherings. As we approach Eid ul Adha 2024, here are some fun and meaningful ways to celebrate with your family.

Attend the Eid prayer together:

Start the day with a communal Eid prayer at your local mosque or an open-air prayer ground. Dressing in your finest clothes and attending the prayer together as a family can create a sense of unity and spiritual renewal. It’s also an opportunity to meet and greet friends and neighbours.

Cook a festive meal:

Eid ul Adha is synonymous with feasting. Gather your family in the kitchen to prepare a special meal using the meat from the Qurbani. Traditional dishes vary by region, but they often include delicious items like biryani, kebabs, and stews. Cooking together not only strengthens family bonds but also passes down culinary traditions to the next generation.

Decorate your home:

Bring the festive spirit into your home by decorating it with lights, banners, and balloons. You can make this a fun family activity by crafting DIY decorations. Involve the kids in creating paper lanterns, stars, and other festive ornaments. This not only enhances the celebratory atmosphere but also creates lasting memories.

Give to charity:

Teaching the value of charity is a fundamental aspect of Eid ul Adha. Involve your family in charitable activities, such as preparing food parcels for the needy, donating clothes and toys, or volunteering at a local shelter. These acts of kindness foster a spirit of gratitude and empathy, especially in younger family members.

Share Eid greetings:

In today’s digital age, sharing Eid greetings with family and friends near and far has become easier than ever. Create personalised Eid cards or videos and share them with your loved ones. This small gesture can bring immense joy and strengthen connections.

Host a family gathering:

Eid ul Adha is an excellent opportunity to gather extended family for a festive celebration. Plan a family get-together with games, activities, and plenty of food. Consider organising a potluck where everyone brings a dish, making it easier to manage and ensuring a diverse spread of delicious food.

ALSO READ: Bakrid Special: Try your hands on this simple, step-by-step recipe of Kashmiri delicacy YAKHNI PULAO