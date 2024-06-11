Bakrid Special: Try your hands on this simple, step-by-step recipe of Kashmiri delicacy YAKHNI PULAO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this simple, step-by-step recipe of YAKHNI PULAO

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It's a time of joy, family gatherings, and feasting. Among the many delectable dishes prepared during this festival, Yakhni Pulao holds a special place. This traditional Kashmiri dish is known for its rich flavours and aromatic spices, making it a perfect addition to your Bakrid feast. Here is a simple, step-by-step recipe to prepare this delightful Kashmiri delicacy at home.

Ingredients Required

For the Yakhni:

500 grams mutton (preferably with bones)

2 cups water

1 large onion, sliced

1-inch piece of ginger

4-5 garlic cloves

2-3 green cardamom pods

2-3 black cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

4-5 cloves

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

Salt to taste

For the Pulao:

2 cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes

2 tablespoons ghee or vegetable oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2-3 green chilies, slit

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 cup yogurt, whisked

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Prepare the Yakhni:

In a large pot, add the mutton, water, sliced onion, ginger, garlic, and all the whole spices (green and black cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds).

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the mutton is tender.

Strain the stock to remove the spices and onion. Set the mutton pieces aside and reserve the stock.

2. Cook the Pulao:

Heat ghee or vegetable oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot.

Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then, add the sliced onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

Add the cooked mutton pieces to the pot and sauté for a few minutes.

Stir in the whisked yogurt and cook for another 5 minutes, ensuring the mutton is well-coated with the yogurt and spices.

Add the soaked rice to the pot and mix gently.

Pour in the reserved Yakhni (stock). The liquid should be about 1.5 inches above the rice. If necessary, add more water to achieve this level.

Season with salt to taste and sprinkle garam masala over the top.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and let it simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and the liquid is absorbed.

Turn off the heat and let the pulao rest for 10 minutes before fluffing it with a fork.

3. Serve:

Transfer the Yakhni Pulao to a serving dish.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve hot with a side of raita or your favourite salad.

Enjoy the exquisite flavours of this Kashmiri Yakhni Pulao with your family and friends this Bakrid. This dish, with its tender mutton and fragrant rice, is sure to become a favourite in your festive menu. Happy cooking and Bakrid Mubarak!

