Amit Shah to review Jammu and Kashmir security situation tomorrow in wake of terror attacks, Amarnath yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (June 16). This comes in the wake of recent spate of terror attacks in the region. He is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations, sources said. The Home Minister will also take stock of the preparation for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage which will start on June 29.

Shah’s meeting will be held three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a similar meeting in which he directed the officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities", after terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

Who all will attend the meeting?

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of CRPF Anish Dayal Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain and other top security officials are expected to attend the meeting.

“Shah is likely to be apprised about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the deployment of forces along the International Border and Line of Control, infiltration attempts, the status of ongoing anti-terror operations and the strength of terrorists operating in the Union Territory,” sources said.

He is expected to give broad guidelines about the immediate action to be taken by the security agencies in line with the prime minister's directive, they added.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir in four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 50 individuals detained in connection with terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi