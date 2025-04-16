Pakistan Air Force's Mirage fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab province Pakistan has updated the French Mirage 5 to Mirage V ROSE. It has been in combat service with the Pakistani Air Force since the 1970s. Despite its age, the fighter aircraft remains a key part of the PAF’s fleet.

Lahore:

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft Mirage V ROSE crashed in the Punjab province of Pakistan, according to a government official. The crash occurred in the fields of Ratta Tibba in the suburbs of Vehari district, some 350 km southwest of Lahore, on Tuesday. According to news agency PTI, the two pilots remained unhurt as they managed to eject themselves. They were later shifted to an army hospital nearby, according to local media reports.

“The aircraft took off from Thingi airport near Vehari city on a routine training flight but soon after it crashed near an oil depot. However, there was neither any casualty nor any damage to any building,” the official said.

According to eyewitnesses, a sound of a loud explosion was heard, followed by a plume of smoke in the field. Rescue 1122, military and police personnel and rescuers reached the spot.

According to a report by Dawn, both pilots suffered minor injuries, and they were shifted to a hospital in an army helicopter. “The PAF aircraft was on a training flight but crashed due to some technical fault,” it said.

The Mirage V ROSE, which is an upgraded version of the French Mirage 5, has been in service with the Pakistani Air Force as a combat aircraft since the 1970s. Despite its age, the fighter aircraft remains a key part of the PAF’s fleet.

The Retrofit of Strike Element (ROSE) programme enhanced its avionics and radar, improving its precision and combat capabilities.

(With inputs from PTI)