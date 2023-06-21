International Day of Yoga 2023: History, Theme, how to celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/185BNCRPF Yoga is a state of living, it helps your mental and physical health

Yoga is more than just a means to stay fit. If done properly, yoga has the power to uplift you mentally, physically and spiritually. All those practicing it on a daily basis would agree that yoga provides a better way of life. International Day of Yoga is celebrated on 21 June every year and its aim is to help all those who wish to incorporate yoga as a part of their life.

History of Yoga Day 2023

First, let's understand how and why yoga is considered so important. Yoga came into existence nearly 5000 years ago and it was said that it would help connect the mind, body and soul for higher enlightenment. This practice although originated in India, quickly became popular in the West as a way of relaxing the mind and shedding stress while connecting to a higher power.

The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, following which a resolution to establish June 21 as International Yoga Day was introduced by India’s Ambassador, Asoke Kumar Mukerji. The day isn't just chosen randomly but also has meaning. 21 June was proposed as the International Day of Yoga due to it being the longest day of the year. It garnered support from 177 nations in the UN Summit, which is the highest number of co-sponsors for any UN resolution.

When was it celebrated for the first time?

Image Source : TWITTER/ VALAAFSHARNarendra Modi taking part in celebrations for International Day of Yoga from some previous year.

The first-ever yoga day was celebrated on 21 June 2015 where PM Narendra Modi along with many other political figures from all around the world gathered to perform 21 asanas for about 35 minutes in the capital city of New Delhi.

Yoga Day 2023: Theme

The theme this year is quite a mind-opening one, that is – Vaudhav kutumbakam, which means the earth is my home.

How can you celebrate it?

Image Source : TWITTER/ LOCAL_KASHMIRPeople gather around from all over the world to honor this day.

The Ministry of Ayush has worked relentlessly to make this year's International Day of Yoga extremely special and memorable beginning with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga’s 100 Days, 100 Cities, and 100 Organizations campaign. This initiative which started on March 13 and will conclude on 21 June 2023 aims to create awareness amongst people from all walks of life about the impact of yoga on the physical and mental wellbeing.

Apart from this, as part of the 'Yog Bharatmala' program The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and Border Road Organisation organized yoga demonstrations along the borders, coasts, and islands. Yoga demonstrations will be held in the Health and Wellness Centres that the Health and Ayush Ministries have created and several Amrit Sarovar as well.

Latest Health News