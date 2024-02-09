Friday, February 09, 2024
     
  Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Reliance Mall in Jamnagar | VIDEO

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Reliance Mall in Jamnagar | VIDEO

No casualties have been reported so far.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Jamnagar Updated on: February 09, 2024 8:40 IST
Fire breaks out at a mall in Gujarat's Jamnagar
Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at a mall in Gujarat's Jamnagar

A massive fire erupted inside the Reliance Mall in Moti Khavdi in Jamnagar Refinery Township on Thursday. 

No casualties have been reported so far. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. 

Earlier, a fire erupted at the Asian Paints plant in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. A video of the incident also surfaced that showed huge flames. 

 

