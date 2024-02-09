Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Reliance Mall in Jamnagar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at a mall in Gujarat's Jamnagar

A massive fire erupted inside the Reliance Mall in Moti Khavdi in Jamnagar Refinery Township on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported so far. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Earlier, a fire erupted at the Asian Paints plant in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. A video of the incident also surfaced that showed huge flames.

