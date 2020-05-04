10 things that will be allowed in Delhi from today

CM Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced some relaxation in lockdown rules and issued a list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital. However, the government made it clear that such movements would be allowed only between 7 am to 7 pm.
"After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.
Services allowed from today
- Essential shops, stationery shops, standalone shops including liquor, neighbourhood colony shops and shops in residential complexes, both essential and non-essential.
- 33 per cent of attendance will be allowed up to the level of Deputy Secretary while 100 per cent attendance is must for officers of Deputy Secretary and above level.
- All private offices are allowed to open, they can only have the strength of 33%
- Technicians, plumbers, mechanics, electricians, safai karmcharis, maids, helps, laundry, press wallahs
- IT-related services shops, call centres, data centres, warehousing services, cold storage, private security and facility management services.
- All industrial estates will open wherever access control is there.
- Essential goods manufacturing units and supply chain, IT hardware manufacturing units.
- Packaging material manufacturing units will be open, must e-commerce services
- Driver with two passengers in a car, 2-wheeler without a pillion
- Construction where workers staying at the same place
- Marriage ceremonies up to 50 people maintaining social distancing, funeral up to 20 people
- Agricultural activities, financial sector activities and goods carrier-related services
Services that remain restricted
- Air travel
- Rail travel
- Delhi metro will remain closed and
- Inter-state buses and within Delhi
- Schools, college, educational institutions, coaching institutes, training institutes,
- Hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants
- Places where public gathering takes place like movie halls, malls, gymnasium, sports complex
- Social, political, cultural or any other gathering
- Religious places.
- Cycle-rickshaw, auto-rickshaw, taxi, cab aggregators, salon, barbershops and parlours
- Malls, market complex and markets
- From 7 pm to 7 am people can not come out of their houses unless for essential services like medical.