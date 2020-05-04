Monday, May 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. 10 things that will be allowed in Delhi from today

10 things that will be allowed in Delhi from today

CM Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced some relaxation in lockdown rules and issued a list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital. However, the government made it clear that such movements would be allowed only between 7 am to 7 pm.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2020 11:54 IST
10 things that will be allowed in Delhi from today

10 things that will be allowed in Delhi from today

CM Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced some relaxation in lockdown rules and issued a list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital. However, the government made it clear that such movements would be allowed only between 7 am to 7 pm.

"After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

Services allowed from today

  • Essential shops, stationery shops, standalone shops including liquor, neighbourhood colony shops and shops in residential complexes, both essential and non-essential.
  • 33 per cent of attendance will be allowed up to the level of Deputy Secretary while 100 per cent attendance is must for officers of Deputy Secretary and above level. 
  • All private offices are allowed to open, they can only have the strength of 33%
  • Technicians, plumbers, mechanics, electricians, safai karmcharis, maids, helps, laundry, press wallahs
  • IT-related services shops, call centres, data centres, warehousing services, cold storage, private security and facility management services.
  • All industrial estates will open wherever access control is there.
  • Essential goods manufacturing units and supply chain, IT hardware manufacturing units.
  • Packaging material manufacturing units will be open, must e-commerce services
  • Driver with two passengers in a car, 2-wheeler without a pillion
  • Construction where workers staying at the same place
  • Marriage ceremonies up to 50 people maintaining social distancing, funeral up to 20 people
  • Agricultural activities, financial sector activities and goods carrier-related services

 

Services that remain restricted

  • Air travel
  • Rail travel
  • Delhi metro will remain closed and
  • Inter-state buses and within Delhi
  • Schools, college, educational institutions, coaching institutes, training institutes,
  •  Hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants
  • Places where public gathering takes place like movie halls, malls, gymnasium, sports complex
  •  Social, political, cultural or any other gathering
  • Religious places.
  • Cycle-rickshaw, auto-rickshaw, taxi, cab aggregators, salon, barbershops and parlours
  • Malls, market complex and markets
  • From 7 pm to 7 am people can not come out of their houses unless for essential services like medical.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X