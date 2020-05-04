10 things that will be allowed in Delhi from today

CM Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced some relaxation in lockdown rules and issued a list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital. However, the government made it clear that such movements would be allowed only between 7 am to 7 pm.

"After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

Services allowed from today

Essential shops, stationery shops, standalone shops including liquor, neighbourhood colony shops and shops in residential complexes, both essential and non-essential.

33 per cent of attendance will be allowed up to the level of Deputy Secretary while 100 per cent attendance is must for officers of Deputy Secretary and above level.

All private offices are allowed to open, they can only have the strength of 33%

Technicians, plumbers, mechanics, electricians, safai karmcharis, maids, helps, laundry, press wallahs

IT-related services shops, call centres, data centres, warehousing services, cold storage, private security and facility management services.

All industrial estates will open wherever access control is there.

Essential goods manufacturing units and supply chain, IT hardware manufacturing units.

Packaging material manufacturing units will be open, must e-commerce services

Driver with two passengers in a car, 2-wheeler without a pillion

Construction where workers staying at the same place

Marriage ceremonies up to 50 people maintaining social distancing, funeral up to 20 people

Agricultural activities, financial sector activities and goods carrier-related services

Services that remain restricted

Air travel

Rail travel

Delhi metro will remain closed and

Inter-state buses and within Delhi

Schools, college, educational institutions, coaching institutes, training institutes,

Hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants

Places where public gathering takes place like movie halls, malls, gymnasium, sports complex

Social, political, cultural or any other gathering

Religious places.

Cycle-rickshaw, auto-rickshaw, taxi, cab aggregators, salon, barbershops and parlours

Malls, market complex and markets

From 7 pm to 7 am people can not come out of their houses unless for essential services like medical.

