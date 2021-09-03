Money Heist Review and Twitter Reactions: Fans bid emotional adieu to Tokyo, can't wait for next season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAM_ABISHERK Money Heist Review and Twitter Reactions

The Spanish thriller series Money Heist is back on Netflix. Season 5 Vol 1 of the much-awaited series premiered on the OTT platform on Friday (September 3). The show picked up from that cliffhanger, with quite a few plot strands to resolve. Previously in Money Heist, the gang attacked the Royal Mint of Spain (parts one and two), while parts three and four revolved around the gang's attempt to melt all the gold inside the Bank of Spain and take it for themselves. While Money Heist Season 5 delivered an interesting package of twists and turns, it ended on an emotional note with Tokyo's death.

Fans were disheartened with her death and expressed their emotions in a number of tweets. One Twitter user said, "Tokyo used to be selfish and reckless. But tonight, we saw a different version of her who thought about the group more than herself. Money Heist just surprises us every time but it fucking hurts."

Another demanded a miniseries portraying Tokyo's past life. A fan tweeted, "Berlin, Nairobi, & Tokyo may forget how they lived, but their legacies will always be remembered.."

Check out fans' reactions on Money Heist Season 5 here-

Money Heist (originally titled "La Casa de Papel") stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. New to Money Heist season 5 cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

There are 10 episodes in total in Money Heist season 5. The five-episode Volume 1 is available now. Money Heist season 5 volume 2 release date is December 3.