Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VISHALKOTIAN Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian reveals he sold black tickets of Salman Khan's films to educate himself

The much-awaited premiere of 'Bigg Boss 15' took off on Saturday night with the usual pomp and pranks after the show's host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, entered the jungle-themed house doing a jig to the song 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai'. A lot of celebrities made way into the house including Vishal Kotian whose dhamkedar entry has surely impressed everyone. But the talented artist who entered the show has surely has a story that has touched millions of hearts today.

Vishal Kotian when met Salman Khan on the stage gave him a great laugh. He spoke to him and shared things that surely impressed the host. Vishal spoke about his struggling days when he struggled to even meet his educational needs. He mentioned how he sold tickets of Salma Khan's movies that released on theatres.

Vishal is now not only an ace actor but has completed his studies in MBA from a reputed college. Host, Salman Khan appreciated him and loved his journey so far.

Surely, Vishal has made a unique entry and his journey is a really inspiring one!

If the premiere was any indication of the things to come, 'Bigg Boss 15' promises to deliver its usual dose of scripted tension, slanging matches and love tangles peppered with humour of the Salman Khan kind. All that it requires from you is the suspension of disbelief and the ability to sit back and enjoy.