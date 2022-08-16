Better Call Saul concludes after 6 seasons, emotional fans miss the show already | REACTIONS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BETTERCALLSAULAMC Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman on Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul, the spin-off of the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, has concluded after six seasons. The final season had been hyped up even more with the return of the Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). As the sixth and final season came to a conclusion with the 13th episode, fans took to social media to recall their fondest memories from the show and thanked the cast and crew for making the journey memorable for Breaking Bad fans.

Better Call Saul fans react to finale episode

the hashtag 'Better Call Saul' has been trending on social media in the run-up to the finale episode, which premiered recently. For the faithful fans, every Monday was 'Better Call Saul Day'. Twitter users turned emotional after the finale aired and shared their reactions to the epic conclusion of the Breaking Bad saga. Many stills and snippets from the show have been trending on Twitter and being shared among fans.

Reacting to the finale, one of the social media users commented, "Better call saul i am going to miss you so much (sic)." Another one commented, "One of the best conclusions in TV history (sic)."

Better Call Saul team wins big at Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Better Call Saul also won big at the recent Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards ahead of its finale on the AMC network. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the show was among the biggest winners of the night. It picked up four big wins. Better Call Saul tied with HBO's Succession for the category of Best Cable Network Series, Drama. Bob Odenkirk won Best Actor in a Drama Series, Rhea Seehorn earned the win for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Gus Fring won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Actress Rhea Sheehorn shared pictures from the awards night celebrating the victory of the Better Call Saul team.

Upon the conclusion of the show, she also penned an emotional note, thanking her fellow cast members and the crew.

