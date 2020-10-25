Fan asks Richa Chadha to star in Mirzapur, she replies, ‘I will be in Girls of Hoshiarpur soon’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERICHACHADHA Richa Chadha

Just like fans, actress Richa Chadha is also very proud of her beau Ali Fazal for his stint in Mirzapur 2. However, now the fans of the couple are demanding to see them together on-screen. Recently, a fan tweeted for Richa asking her to become a part of Mirzapur as she will nail it just like she did it in Gangs of Wasseypur.

He wrote, “He is happy for the success of Mirzapur-2. Richa I miss you. You should have been in Mirzapur. Just like you have done the best in the Wasseypur, you would have done your best in Mirzapur too.” Richa replied to him, “I will be in Girls of Hoshiarpur soon.”

Take a look at Richa Chadha and her fan’s tweet here:

I will be in Girls of Hoshiarpur soon. ❤️ https://t.co/2YAgIiS8mQ pic.twitter.com/fGlzLQTvzY — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Richa hardly shies away to express her love for beau Ali Fazal. She often uploads posts for him on social media. Not long ago, the actress shared a video clip of her Fukrey co-star on his birthday. She captioned the post along with a heart emoji saying, “HBD beautiful man.”

That’s not all, Richa even praised Ali’s performance in Mirzapur 2 and wrote a long heartfelt note for the actor after coming across the trailer of the series’ second season. Check out

Richa and Ali were all set to tie the knot in the beginning of this year, but due to the COVID pandemic their wedding got postponed.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Apart from that she is going to star once again as Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3 alongside Ali Fazal who plays Zafar in the film.

