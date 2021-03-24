Image Source : TALASANI.IN COVID-19: No move to shut down theatres in Telangana, says Minister

The government of Telangana on Wednesday denied reports that cinema theatres are being shut down in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. Minister for cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav said that there is no truth in reports that theatres are being closed to check the spread of Covid in view of the surge in cases various parts of the country and the state.

He said the government has taken no decision to close the theatres. He clarified that cinema halls are continuing to operate while following the Covid-19 protocol. The minister pointed out that the film industry already suffered huge losses due to Covid and many small time artists and workers faced financial hardships. He urged people not to believe the rumours.

The minister's clarification came amid reports that authorities will shut down theatres to check the spread of Covid. The state government temporarily shut down educational institutions from Wednesday.

It was on November 23 that the Telangana government had permitted theatres in areas outside the containment zones to reopen with up to 50 of their seating capacity.

Cinema halls were back in business on December 4 with the audiences returning after more than eight months to enjoy their favourite entertainment.

Telangana, which has about 600 theatres, was late compared to many other states in allowing reopening of screens but authorities justified the move in view of the pandemic situation. They moved ahead with their plans only after significant drop in Covid cases.

Last month, the government permitted cinema theatres to enhance seating capacity to 100 per cent. The decision was taken on a request from Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce.