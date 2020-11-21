Bharti Singh's old tweet saying 'stop taking drugs' goes viral

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bharti Singh's old tweet

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested TV comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and consumption of a banned drug (marijuana), after her homes were raided this morning, a top official said. Around 86.50 gms of banned drug (Marijuana), which is said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home in the raids and the duo has reportedly even confessed to consuming drugs.

Post her and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's interrogation for nearly five hours the news came that Bharti was placed under arrest, while hubby Harsh was still being grilled by the sleuths.. Soon after this, one of her old tweet about drugs went viral on social media. Yes, the tweet was shared by the comedian in 2015 where was asking people to not to consume drugs. Bharti wrote, "Please stop taking drugs it is harmful to your health."

This tweet came into light after a user on Twitter uploaded a screenshot of it and wrote, "5 years ago #BhartiSingh used to give gyaan on drugs."

5 years ago #BhartiSingh used to give gyaan on drugs 😂 pic.twitter.com/OpoiNgzQMJ — प्रवीण चौहान 🚩 40k (@YamrajFromHell) November 21, 2020

As soon as the tweet was shared, it went viral post her news of arrest. And a lot of users started laughing and commenting over it. One user wrote, "5 saal Mein Sarkaar badal gayi", another one wrote, "This tweet proves that #BhartiSingh is truly a comedian". While other commented saying, "kabhi Mirror k samne bhi dialogues bol liye hote th aj NCB k sath coffee nahi peena padta.."

Meanwhile, Bharti shall be produced before a designation court on Sunday, though it is not clear whether it will be a physical appearance or via videoconference.

