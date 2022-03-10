Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
  Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi's 'Om: The Battle Within' release date announced with explosive poster

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to bring his action avatar to the big screens with Om: The Battle Within. It co-stars Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame and is set for release on July 1. See the first look poster of the film here. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 12:05 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYAROYKAPUR

Om movie poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur

Highlights

  • Om: The Battle Within will be an out-and-out action film
  • Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi also features in Om: The Battle Within
  • A fiery poster of Om has been revealed featuring Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Thursday revealed that his upcoming movie "Om: The Battle Within" will release in theatres on July 1. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Kapur, who plays the titular protagonist in the movie, took to Instagram to share the news of the film's release date as well as its official poster. "OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within," the 36-year-old actor posted.

The film will feature "Dil Bechara" star Sanjana Sanghi opposite Kapur. It has a screenplay by Akshat R Saluja.

Kapur was most recently seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's anthology movie "Ludo".

