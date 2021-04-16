Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUZKR Sussanne Khan cheers for her 'most beautiful teachers' on parents' 55th wedding anniversary

On Friday, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to share a video wishing her parents' on their anniversary. The diva called father Sanjay Khan and mother Zarine Katrak her 'beautiful teachers' as she shared some unseen pictures of them in a video post. The couple is celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary today.

"To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa Mom.. you taught me how to be kind and loving, and Papa you taught me how to embrace being tough, resilient and brave...u both are my greatest teachers.. love you larger than the universe..p.s Beauty is what beauty does Happiest 55 th anniversary. #mymostpreciousgift #allforonenoneforall #thehouseofkhan." Sussanne Khan captioned the video.

Many Bollywood stars took to Sussanne's comments section to wish the couple. Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy anniversary." Sussanne replied, "thank u sweetheart." Krishika Lulla, Paulomi Sanghvi and others also wished the couple.

While Sussanne Khan and husband Hrithik Roshan has separated, last year they moved in together during the Covid19 lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In April, Hrithik penned a lengthy "thank you" note for Sussanne.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he shared.