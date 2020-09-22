Sushant Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi; Deepika Padukone's name surfaces in drugs probe

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

In a shocking turn of events, more names from the Bollywood industry have surfaced as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) widened its interrogation and grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha. Actress like Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others are said to be connected to the drugs nexus and WhatsApp chats have emerged which claim that they used to curate drugs and consume them. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet singh and Simmone Khambatta in the drugs probe. NCB will summon these actresses this week for interrogation.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's name surfaces in retrieved drugs chats

NCB source related to the probe said, "This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning." The agency will ask them to join the probe next week. On Monday, NCB grilled Jaya Saha for over five hours over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities. She has been called for interrogation today as well along with her manager Karishma who works with KWAN.

ALSO READ | Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's UNSEEN video surfaces

Shruti Modi has also been called again for questioning today to be interrogated her alleged chats with Rhea Chakraborty and about drug usage by Sushant and Rhea, who was earlier arrested by the agency.

Today, the NCB will move a Special Court to seek a day's custody for Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's staff member Sipesh Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case.

ALSO READ | Here's why Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by Sessions Court

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage