  5. Sushant Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi; Deepika Padukone's name surfaces in drugs probe
Sushant Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi; Deepika Padukone's name surfaces in drugs probe

Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will again question Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and talent Manager Jaya Saha. The WhatsApp chats with Jaya Saha have revealed the names of many more Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and others who have been a part of the drug nexus. NCB source related to the probe said, "This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning."

New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2020 6:55 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

In a shocking turn of events, more names from the Bollywood industry have surfaced as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) widened its interrogation and grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha. Actress like Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others are said to be connected to the drugs nexus and WhatsApp chats have emerged which claim that they used to curate drugs and consume them. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet singh and Simmone Khambatta in the drugs probe. NCB will summon these actresses this week for interrogation.

NCB source related to the probe said, "This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning." The agency will ask them to join the probe next week. On Monday, NCB grilled Jaya Saha for over five hours over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities. She has been called for interrogation today as well along with her manager Karishma who works with KWAN. 

Shruti Modi has also been called again for questioning today to be interrogated her alleged chats with Rhea Chakraborty and about drug usage by Sushant and Rhea, who was earlier arrested by the agency. 

Today, the NCB will move a Special Court to seek a day's custody for Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's staff member Sipesh Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

  • Sep 22, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut mocks Deepika Padukone

    Actress Kangana Ranaut mocked Deepika Padukone after the actress's name surfaces in the drugs probe. She tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?”"

  • Sep 22, 2020 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Deepika Padukone's name surfaces in drugs chat

    A few drug chats that came under NCB's scrutiny had mentions of individuals with initials 'D' and 'K'. While D has allegedly been identified as Deepika Padukone, 'K' is Karishma who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee. It is expected that Karishma, who manages Deepika, will be questioned today by the NCB.

  • Sep 22, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in Sushant case

    Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning. A top NCB source related to the probe said: "This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning."

    Besides them, the NCB will also summon actor Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta. He said that the agency will ask them to join the probe next week.

  • Sep 22, 2020 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB interrogates Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi in drugs-related case

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in a drugs-related case for more than five hours Saha was questioned for over five hours by NCB sleuths over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities.

    The official said that the agency has asked Saha to appear before it once again on Tuesday.

