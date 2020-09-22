Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE_4 After Deepika Padukone's manager, NCB summons KWAN director Dhruv for interrogation

During the five-hour-long questioning of Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, NCB got information about those playing active role in the Bollywood drug nexus. Popular names like Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have surfaced and WhatsApp chats have been retrieved in which they can be seen talking about procuring drugs. Widening the investigation, NCB on Monday summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash who works at KWAN along with Jaya Saha. The agency also summoned KWAN Director Dhruv and called him for questioning today. He will arrive at the NCB office by afternoon.

According to sources, Deepika Padukone may get a summon by the end of this week by NCB for interrogation. Before her, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simmone Khambatta, Sara Ali Khan will be called for questioning. The chats accessed naming Deepika are from October 2017 and show Deepika Padukone asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. 'K' here is Deepika's manager Krishna Prakash.

ALSO READ | SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE LIVE UPDATES

The name of Bollywood producer, Madhu Mantena Verma, has also surfaced in the NCB investigation. His chats with Jaya Saha has come into the limelight. NCB will summon Madhu Mantena Verma in the coming days.

On Monday, NCB grilled Jaya Saha for over five hours over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities. She has been called for interrogation today as well along with Sushant Singh Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone after her name surfaces in drugs probe

Meanwhile, the NCB will move a Special Court today to seek a day's custody for Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's staff member Sipesh Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage