Sushant Death Case: Shraddha Kapoor's name surfaces in retrieved chats of Jaya Saha

Sushant Singh Rajput'stalent manager Jaya Saha reached the NCB-SIT's office on Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the agency's probe into the drugs angle in the actor's death case. Now, the NCB has accessed Jaya's WhatsApp chats in which an explosive revelation has been made. In one of the chats, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha were talking about drugs. Shraddha Kapoor is expected to be summoned by the NCB in connection with the agency's probe into the link between Bollywood and drugs. the Stree actress is likely to be called in for questioning this week. Another actor who is also likely to be summoned by NCB this week is Sara Ali Khan.

Along with Shraddha Kapoor, the name of a popular 90's actress has also emerged in the alleged drug chat retrieved from Jaya Saha's phone.

A top NCB source related to the probe told IANS: "This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning."

Besides them, the NCB will also summon actor Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta. He said that the agency will ask them to join the probe next week.

Sara starred with Sushant in "Kedarnath" while Shraddha shared the screen with the late actor in "Chichhore".

An NCB source said that the drug law enforcement agency got the lead on these actors after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties.

The NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others in the case for allegedly procuring and transporting drugs.

It had registered a case on a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it found several WhatsApp chats between several people ostensibly for procuring drugs.

