Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & other celebs bless newlyweds

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Thursday got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends. The duo shared their first photo as a married couple on social media to celebrate the new beginning in their life. Several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rajesh and Manjima Mohan took to social media and showered the newlyweds with their heartfelt wishes.

"On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding (sic)" Shivan captioned the photo which he shared on Instagram.

Actress Katrina Kaif reshared Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding pic and wrote, "Sending you lots of love..Congratulations #Nayanthara and @wikkiofficial."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shares a close bond with the couple, couldn't attend the wedding. She took to her Instagram stories to wish the couple and wrote, "Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life #Nayanthara @wikkiofficial (sic)."

Aishwarya Rajesh tweeted, "Wow wishing the most gorgeous #Nayanathara and @VigneshShivN happy married life (sic)."

Manjima Mohan shared Vignesh Shivan's post and wrote, "Congratulations Wishing you both a happy married life (sic)."

Check out some more pictures from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding below:

According to reports, the couple tied the knot in the afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was also attended by Nayanthara's co-star from Atlee's Jawan Shah Rukh Khan. The pair reportedly dated for nearly six years before tying the knot.