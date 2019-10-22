Katrina Kaif, Nayanthara share screen space and we can't take our eyes off

Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara collaborate for the first time

It's not often when we see two leading beauties of Indian film Industry sharing screen space. This condition becomes rare if the actresses are poles apart-Bollywood and South film industry. Hence, it was a sheer pleasure when Katrina Kaif and South superstar Nayanthara collaborated and that too for a personal reason.

Nayanthara flew all the way down to Mumbai to shoot a special campaign for Katrina's newly-launched cosmetics label Kay By Katrina. The actress took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. She even thanked Nayanthara in the caption calling her ''generous and gracious''.

In the clip, while Katrina is donning a V-neck printed dress, the South actress looks sassy in plain shirt and printed skirt. Her high pony is accentuating her overall look.

Check out the video below.

This is not the first time Katrina has roped in a star for promotions. Earlier, the actress shared a video with Ranveer Singh in which she can be seen applying kohl in his eyes. The actor said that he has applied it before for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khilji. After applying kohl, Ranveer feels to have achieved an 'unprecedented level of hotness'. Well, we agree.