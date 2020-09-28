Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 10 photos of Barfi actor with Alia Bhatt that prove they are made for each other

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CUTEALIABHATT/RKINDONESIA Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 10 pics of 'Barfi' actor with Alia Bhatt prove the two are meant for each other

One of the most good-looking and talented actors of the Bollywood industry Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Known for his acclaimed performances in various films like Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju, etc, the actor is not only popular for his good looks but for his excellent acting skills. Apart from his performances, the actor is always in the limelight for his romantic relationships. Currently, he is dating none other than actress Alia Bhatt and the duo have even accepted the same on various platforms. They have also gone on holiday together and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple was staying together. Not only this, the Sadak actress stood by his side like a rock when his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away a few months back.

Alia and Ranbir have been together for a few years. On the actor's 38th birthday, here are 10 photos that prove no one makes him happier than Alia does.

Ranbir while speaking about his relationship with Alia in an interview with the GQ magazine in May 2018 said, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit."

Their love for each other was even confirmed by Ali who in an episode of Koffee With Karan with Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone said, "The best part is that we’re two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together.

That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s just gifted! Ranbir’s my brilliant friend.

She even spoke about the way Ranbir has impacted her life and said, "I stress about things that are not in my control. I’m an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else. ‘Do the best you can and just let everything else be.’

That really helped me. I still stress but it’s easier for me to now let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100 percent. I don’t need to worry about the results," she said.

Happy Birthday, Ranbir! We wish you both a lifetime of happiness!

