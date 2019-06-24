Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are enjoying their pregnancy phase, set to welcome first child

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are soon going to welcome their first child. The couple is extremely excited and rejoicing this phase with smiles and laughter. Jay and Mahhi often keep uploading pictures with kids. However, these kids are not their blood children. Jay and Mahhi have been Godparents to their domestic help's children, however, the couple will now have their first child. The two have taken full responsibility for the education of these children. Recently, they took to their Instagram account to reveal the good news to the world.

Jay Bhanushali also posted a picture on his Instagram account, captioning it as, "A man's role as a father doesn't begin when the child is born, it starts when the mother is pregnant #justrealized #father #parenthood @mahhivij."

Jay and Mahhi are making sure to grab maximum memories and joyful moments from this phase of life. In fact, Jay is setting an example for all the fathers and would-be fathers in the world.

Both Jay and Mahhi shared another picture which they captioned as, "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019 #parenthood #father #happiness #mother #baby #pregnant #newborn #lovemywife #biggestgift #happyfamily."