Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are enjoying their pregnancy phase, set to welcome first child

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are soon going to welcome their first child. The couple is extremely excited and rejoicing this phase with smiles and laughter. Jay and Mahhi often keep uploading pictures with kids. However, these kids are not their blood children. Jay and Mahhi have been Godparents to their domestic help's children, however, the couple will now have their first child. The two have taken full responsibility for the education of these children. Recently, they took to their Instagram account to reveal the good news to the world.
There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE @ijaybhanushali #baby #comingsoon #cantwait #mine
The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.#baby #love #firstlove #miracle #blessed Pic Courtesy @bbhupi25 📷
Jay Bhanushali also posted a picture on his Instagram account, captioning it as, "A man's role as a father doesn't begin when the child is born, it starts when the mother is pregnant #justrealized #father #parenthood @mahhivij."
Jay and Mahhi are making sure to grab maximum memories and joyful moments from this phase of life. In fact, Jay is setting an example for all the fathers and would-be fathers in the world.
9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019 #parenthood #father #happiness #mother #baby #pregnant #newborn #lovemywife #biggestgift #happyfamily
