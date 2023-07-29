Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
PM Modi to inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 today, details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inagurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 today, July 29, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Check details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2023 10:50 IST
Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam today, July 29th, 2023 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The National Education Policy 2020's third anniversary falls on the same day.

During this event, Prime Minister will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme.  These schools will cultivate students in a way that helps them become  engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The education and skill curriculum books will also be published by the prime minister in 12 Indian languages.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held on July 29 and 30, 2023. The opening ceremony will take place in the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The event will have sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes  including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education,  Indian knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group, National Institute Ranking Framework, among others.

In a tweet, Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan informed that All set and ready for the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji will inaugurate the two-day Shiksha Mahakumbh shortly. 

About NEP 2020

National Education Policy 2020 was launched with a vision to groom youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. Its main aim to prepare the youth for the future challenges while keeping them grounded in basic human values. The policy has brought about a significant transition in the areas of school, higher education, and skill education during the course of its three years of implementation.

