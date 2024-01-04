ICAI CA intermediate, final Result 2023 to be released on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA intermediate final Result 2023 soon

ICAI CA Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is preparing to declare the results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate and final exams for November 2023. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to download their ICAI CA intermediate and final results for 2023 from the official websites - caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

According to a post made by an official from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on X (formerly known as Twitter), the results for the CA Intermediate and Final exams held in November 2023 are expected to be released between January 5 and 10. The board conducted the exams from November 1 to 17.

How to download ICAI CA Inter, Final 2023 Result?