ICAI CA inter, final result 2023 likely to be out today at icai.nic.in, check all latest updates

ICAI CA inter final result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA intermediate and CA final results today, July 5 at its website. However, the exact time of releasing the result is not specified by the board. Candidates will be able to download ICAI CA result 2023 for the inter and final exams at the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in.

To qualify for the exam, the candidates will have to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks.

The said exam was conducted in the month of May in two different groups. According to the official schedule, the CA intermediate group 1 exam was conducted between May 3 and May 10 and CA intermediate group 2 exam was conducted between May 12 and May 18. The final exams for Group 1 were conducted between May 2 and May 9 and for Group 2, the ICAI CA exam was conducted from May 11 to May 17.

ICAI CA inter final result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads,'ICAI CA inter final result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials ICAI CA inter final result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save ICAI CA inter final result 2023 for future reference

Once the result is declared. The candidates will be able to download CA Inter results in May 2023 and CA Final results in May 2023 through SMS.

Last year, a total of 1,444, 382 candidates appeared in the ICAI CA inter exam out of which 18, 660 candidates qualified out of which 10,717 candidates were of group 1 and 7943 were of group 2.