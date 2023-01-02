Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: Soon to release | Know how and from where to download

HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is likely to release the result for HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 on the official website. Students can check their results on the official website once it gets released. Students who appeared for the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 exam can check their results on hpbose.org. The result will also be released on results.gov.in. Know how to check and download the result here.

HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result

Students must note that they will need their login credentials to check and download the result. The HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Exam 2022 was held from September 15, 2022, to October 06, 2022. It is expected that the board will release the result of the students anytime soon.

Know how to check and download the HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result:

Go to the official website of the board hpbose.org. On the homepage, check the Result section. Click on the Result tab and you will be directed to a new page. Click on the link for HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022. Key your asked credentials and submit. After submitting, your result will be displayed.

Where to check the result

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

Candidates are advised to check and download their results. Take a printout of your result for the future. It is anticipated that the Board will release the HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 along with the 12th term 1 result. The HPBOSE 10th and 12th result link will be activated on the official website.

