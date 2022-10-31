Class 10 board exam 2023: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad releases model question papers

UP Class 10 Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the Class 10 board exam 2023 model question papers today. The model question paper of Science, Mathematics, Computer, Home Science, Science, Social Science, Agriculture, Hindi, and others have been released. The UP board is likely to publish model question papers soon for the rest of the subjects for Class 10 and other classes.

A total of 58,78,448 students applied for the Class 10, and 12 exams this year. Out of the 31,16,458 students who applied for the UP Board Class 10 examination, 31,06,156 students are from the regular category and 10,302 students are from the private category.

The Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to conduct the Class 10 examinations in March 2023. The date and timing for the UP board exam is expected to be declared in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, students can check and download the model question paper through the official website– upmsp.edu.in.

ALSO READ | UP Board exams: As cheating continues unabated, Yogi govt issues Whatsapp number to report cases