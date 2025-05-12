CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2025 update: Key dates, websites, and how to check marksheets CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 are likely to be released this week. Students awaiting the results can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check key dates, official websites, and how to download marksheets.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce classes 10th and 12th class results anytime. However, the board has not officially announced the exact date for the Class 10th and 12th results for 2025. However, based on historical trends and recent media reports, the results are expected to be declared this week, likely between May 12 and May 16, 2025. Both Class 10 and Class 12 results are typically released simultaneously. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download CBSE class 10th, 12th results by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

In 2024, CBSE announced 10th and 12th results on May 13, and in 2023, on May 12, suggesting a similar timeline for 2025. This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the 2025 exams, of which 24.12 lakh appeared for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12th exam conducted between February 15 and April 4, 2025. Once the results are announced, the students can download their results by following the guide below.

Where to check CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets

Students have multiple options to download CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets. DigiLocker has indicated results will be released soon, further supporting a mid-May release. Apart from digilocker, students will be able to download their results from the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, UMANG app, SMS, or IVR.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th results via SMS?

Students can follow the instructions given below to download CBSE 10th, 12th resuls.

Open the message box on your phone.

Type a message in this format: cbse10 [Roll Number] or cbse12 [Roll Number]

Forward it to 7738299899

You will receive your result status as a reply on your phone.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th results via IVRS?

To check your CBSE 10th, 12th results via Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), you need to dial 24300699 with the area code.

How to download CBSE class 10th, 12th results via Digilocker?

Visit an official CBSE result website or DigiLocker. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Submit to view and download the provisional mark sheet.

Rely on official sources only

Students have been advised to monitor official CBSE websites for confirmed dates and avoid unverified sources, as fake notices have been circulating.

Original marksheets later

After the release of CBSE 10th, 12th results, students will be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. Students have been advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

